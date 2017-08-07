Festival Interceltique Lorient’s missing musician

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Festival Interceltique Lorient is taking place in Northern France.

One of the biggest Celtic music festivals involving musicians from all over the world this year will see Tide Lines from Argyll and Lochaber play to packed audiences.

Three Tarbert women met up with the Tide Lines stars, including Robert Robertson and Ross Wilson.

Robert was unable to stay to chat however, as he is busy catching up on all the news from Glasgow for his weekly letter published in The Oban Times.

