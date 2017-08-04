Police name man who died in Glencoe

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Lochaber have confirmed the identity of the man who died in Glencoe on Wednesday August 2, as Stuart Thomson, 54, of Bathgate in West Lothian.

Mr Thomson died after falling in the Clachaig Gully area on Aonach Eagach. Police were alerted at 1.19pm by members of the public and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team attended at the scene.

Inspector Isla Campbell said: ‘Our thoughts are with Mr Thomson’s friends and family at this sad time. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal as is standard.’