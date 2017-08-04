Glasgow letter with Robert Robertson week 31

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish Pipe Band Championships

This week’s offering has a distinct pipe band flavour.

First off, a big congratulations must go to both Inveraray and District who (under the leadership of Pipe Major Stuart Liddell) who were

crowned Grade 1 Scottish Champions last weekend in Dumbarton, and to Oban High School Pipe Band, which won the Novice Juvenile A and B sections.

Some 123 bands and 40 drum majors competed at the championship and this was Inveraray’s third title of the 2017 season after winning the British and European titles. St Laurence O’ Toole lifted the drumming title, taking their second drumming title of the 2017 season.

The worlds are around the corner

Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12 will once again see thousands of pipers and drummers descend upon Glasgow for the World Pipe Band Championships.

‘The worlds’ have been associated with the city of Glasgow for nearly 70 years now and last year was the 30th year in a row the city has hosted the competition. As well as being the biggest weekend of the year in the competitive pipe band calendar, it is also a much anticipated couple of days for the people of Glasgow because the city is always buzzing around the time of the competition.

A total of 15 nations are represented at the worlds – including pipe bands from Canada, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The current world champions are the Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band from Northern Ireland who, last year, fought off stiff competition from our new Scottish champions, Inveraray and District.

Piping Live

As well as the competitive side of the worlds, there is also a fantastic fringe festival. Piping Live this year features all sorts of events which will make for a great week in Glasgow.

As part of the fringe, there are a few extra competitions. One such competition is Pipe Idol – a solo competition which progresses throughout the week with three heats leading to the final on the Thursday

evening.

There are also a number of interesting concerts, including the Glasgow launch party for The Music of Fraser Shaw, which I wrote about in this column previously. The Peatbog Faeries take to the stage in the Drygate Brewery on the Friday night and the After Worlds Shindig Cèilidh

is played this year by the Shimmy Grand Cèilidh Band. All tickets for fringe events are available from Piping Live website.

What’s on

Monday August 7: Mac Ìle – The Music of Fraser Shaw: CD Launch Party – starting at 8pm in St Luke’s, Calton.

Thursday August 10: Pipe Idol – the grand final at 5pm in the Strathclyde Suite of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Friday August 11: The Peatbog Faeries and Jose Manuel Tejedor Trio at 7.30pm in the Drygate Brewery. Over-18s only.

Saturday August 12: The After Worlds Shindig Cèilidh at 9pm in the National Piping Centre.

Pub scene

Park Bar

Friday: Beinn Lee.

Saturday: Dodgy Ground.

Sunday: Beinn Lee.

Sunday August 6:

Islay Inn.

Friday August 4: The Keelies.

Saturday August 5: Twist of Fate.

Sunday August 6: Trail West.