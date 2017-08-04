Districts week 32

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tyndrum

A key section of the National Walking and Cycling Network, crossing part of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, has officially opened.

The walking and cycling route, which forms part of the Cross Scotland Pilgrims Way, is situated in the community-owned woodland at Dalrigh, Tyndrum. It creates a circular loop from Tyndrum, allowing cyclists to bypass the A82 trunk road.

The path has been created by Loch Lomond and The Trossachs Countryside Trust, a charitable organisation which aims to encourage more people to get outdoors.

It has been delivered in partnership by Sustrans Scotland, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Tactran, Forth Valley and Lomond LEADER, the Brown Forbes Memorial Trust, the Garfield Weston Foundation, Forestry Commission Scotland, Scottish Natural Heritage and Strathfillan Community Development Trust.

The route takes in impressive views of Ben More, crossing the river Cononish with views of pine forest. Since completion in the last two months, 1,446 walkers and 317 cyclists have enjoyed the new path.

Connel

The success of fundraising soup lunches in aid of St Oran’s Church in Connel depends in equal measure on the dedication of volunteers and the loyal support of locals and visitors.

‘We raise between £2,000 and £3,000 each season,’ said Dorothy Hitchin, a volunteer on the soup-making rota. Dorothy’s speciality is a hearty mushroom soup and over the last six years she estimates she has supplied about 18 gallons, or 81 litres.

As well as a choice of four soups, there is a wide selection of home baking on offer accompanied by tea and coffee. This twice-weekly event not only provides fine homemade fare but allows the community to meet for a chat.

Lots of holidaymakers find their way to the church hall from caravan parks and many visitors return year after year to enjoy the hospitality.

There is also an opportunity to pick up a book for some summer reading. The selection of books for sale is reflective of the diverse people who support the lunches and live in the area.

The soup lunches take place every Tuesday and Thursday in August between noon and 2pm in the church hall in Connel. Everyone welcome. A suggested donation of £3.50 is appreciated.

A team of volunteers serve soup lunches every Tuesday and Thursday in aid of St Oran’s Church funds.

Ullapool

A third group of Highland children completed their ‘Dolphin Snorkeller’ course in Ullapool last week.

The course is a series of seven lessons put together by the British Sub Aqua Club. The Scottish Wildlife Trust and Ullapool Leisure Centre have been working together to deliver the training to local children, ensuring they gain an introduction to how to snorkel safely and stay safe in the sea.

In January, two groups of children trained in the pool. This time around, the trainees attended pool lessons from Monday to Thursday, then on Friday, Highlife Highland staff and Living Seas Officer Noel Hawkins and snorkel instructors took the youngsters into the sea beside the village jetty. The children were put into ‘buddy’ pairs and taught how to enter and exit the sea.

‘Getting children into the sea and seeing the marine life and habitat off our shores is a great way of introducing them to their local environment whilst having fun,’ said Noel Hawkins. ‘Of course, going into the sea raises risks and safety issues. By training in the pool first we can ensure the youngsters are aware of what to do and how to stay safe, watch out for each other and enjoy their experience in the sea.’

Colonsay

A gin born on a remote Hebridean island has come top in the prestigious International Wines and Spirits competition.

Wild Island Botanic Gin scored more than 90 per cent in a blind tasting by industry experts putting it ahead of hundreds of other spirits from across the globe.

The company behind the gin describes it as Hebridean Botanical. It features six wild plants infused in a 100 per cent British Grain Spirit on an ancient copper still in one of the country’s oldest family-owned distilleries.

Wild Island Botanic Gin sales director Keith Bonnington says they are astounded to have netted a top award so early in the life of the gin which was only launched just before Christmas.

Mr Bonnington said the award was a vindication for their open and transparent marketing values.

‘Far too many gins try and hide the fact they are produced by third parties and go to some length to suggest they are being distilled in one place when the reality is different.’

Mr Bonnington revealed they were about to start small scale distilling at their premises on the Isle of Colonsay but is adamant the main production will continue at Langley in the Black Country.

‘We have a still being installed this week on Colonsay and we will be using it to produce one-off expressions of Wild Island Botanic Gin focussing on seasonal produce and experimenting with different ingredients – but the core product will continue to be distilled at Langley.

‘We are grateful for the widespread support we have gained for the gin in the last few months. We are now stocked in more than 300 high end off and on sales in Scotland, two Michelin Restaurants and Selfridges department stores.’

Skye and Wester Ross

Seafish is calling for vessel owners and skippers in Skye and Wester Ross to participate in its 12th annual economic survey of the UK fishing fleet.

As part of this year’s survey, researchers will be in ports from Gairloch to Kyle from August 7 to 11.

Researchers want to gather data on fishing and vessel costs to provide a comprehensive overview of the financial and operational performance of the fishing industry.

The 2017 survey hopes to uncover a similar success story to last year, which saw the UK fishing sector experience its best economic performance since 2008.

The most recent results published found that the total UK fleet income increased by 19 per cent, while the operating profit increased year-on-year by 22 per cent.

The researchers will also canvass fishermen’s views on a range of current and future industry issues.

Despite last year being positive for the sector, a number of skippers and vessel owners expressed concerns for the future.

Uncertainty in regulation and political developments, issues around quota availability and affordability and market prices made the list.

The next round of research, to be published in 2018, is crucial for uncovering the direction the industry is moving in.

With the UK set to leave the EU, the survey will capture the mood on the ground and provide an insight in to the expectations and concerns of the fishing industry.

Steve Lawrence, Economics Project Manager at Seafish, said: ‘Our annual survey provides us with a detailed picture of the UK fishing fleet’s economic performance.

Anyone interested in taking part in the survey should contact Steve Lawrence at Seafish on 0131 524 8663 or email steven.lawrence@seafish.co.uk. To view the results of last year’s report, visit the Seafish website.

Colonsay Community Development Trust

At its recent annual general meeting, Colonsay Community Development Company (CCDC) saw its board of management strengthened by the addition of three younger members and the co-option of an experienced hand.

Councillor Robin Currie came from Islay to Colonsay for the meeting, joining an impressive turn out of more than 55 residents.

For the first time in several years, there were more candidates than there were places on the board.

Ros Jewell, an artist and carer for the elderly, Colm McNicholl, a crofter and fencer, and Caroline Seymour, also a crofter and school and shopworker, were the three new candidates.

The result of the election, with 42 members of CCDC completing a return, was as follows, in alphabetical order:

Andrew Abrahams 29, Sue Dance 30, Alex Howard 19, Ros Jewell 36, Willie Joll 30, Liam McNeill 31, Colm McNicholl 36, Chris Nisbet 18, Caroline Seymour 31 and Scott Weatherstone 38.

At the first meeting of the new board, members were delighted to co-opt Dannie Onn onto the board.

The general response from islanders to the election result was that being represented by a committee with its full complement of members could only be positive in regard to the development of Colonsay.