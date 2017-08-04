At Random with Martin Laing

An unspeakable tragedy

There was an overwhelming outpouring of grief following the tragic death of little Kayla MacDonald a few days ago.

Kayla, who was just eight years old and from Dunbeg, with strong family ties to Tiree, died after an accident near Benderloch.

This dreadful loss follows so soon after Eilidh MacLeod, the teenager from Barra, was killed in the Manchester arena bombing.

Our rural communities and the islands have been rocked to their core by these shattering events but there has been a tidal wave of sympathy and support from all over Argyll and Isles, as well as further afield.

People have been visibly shaken by Kayla’s death, and emotions have been left raw. One of the responses that resonated with me was how often people reacting on social media used the phrase ‘no words’. It was genuinely an unspeakable tragedy.

I cannot begin to imagine the pain that Kayla’s family are suffering but I offer my sincerest condolences.

One notable consequence was the decision to cancel this year’s Lorn Agricultural Show, which was to have taken place this Saturday, August 5.

The show was called off as a mark of respect to the MacDonald family following their grievous loss.

It was the correct decision.

Did photo frame pose a safety issue?

I take my hat off to Bid4Oban’s work and its innovative ideas to welcome visitors to the town.

Among its many initiatives was the installation of a ‘photo frame’ on George Street so people could take memorable selfies with a framed backdrop of the bay,

Kerrera and Mull.

The only problem was that there were reports of people clambering over the railings to get behind the frame, thus putting themselves in danger of falling into the bay.

That said, I haven’t heard of anyone falling off the sea wall or being injured but it was prudent to remove it and consider a different location. After all, it wouldn’t have been beneficial for some of the more litigious scoundrels in our midst to fake an injury and sue Bid4Oban.

The best of luck to islanders on Ulva

So, the good people of Ulva have launched a bid to purchase the island under community right to buy legislation.

As we report this week, the move came about after the island off the west coast of Mull was put on the market with a price tag of £4.25 million.

I have no idea if the islanders will be able to raise the necessary funds, or if there is public money available to assist them, but I wish them every success in their attempt.

It doesn’t matter which way you cut it, no-one has a greater vested interest in the welfare of the island and its residents than the people who live there.

It would be best all round if the community owned its home.

Brilliant for Oban rugby star Abi

Oban rugby player Abi Evans deserves huge plaudits for her success with the Scotland Women’s 7s team.

The girls last week won the Rugby Europe Women’s Sevens Trophy and gained promotion into the Grand Prix next season.

Abi was one of the key players during the march to triumph, contributing two tries as they went unbeaten through the competition.

The success puts the Scots girls a step closer to the long-term aims of qualifying for the HSBC Women’s Sevens Series and the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

What a great experience that would for Abi. Well done to another real local sporting star.

What do you think?

Write to me at mlaing@obantimes.co.uk or The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4 HB.