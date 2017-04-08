Talk to Kay about events in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Next week Kay McDonald from Bid4Oban will be updating Oban Times’ readers with what is happening in the town from a tourism and business perspective.

Kay is one of a number of town centre ambassadors who work throughout the tourist season to ‘help’ visitors feel more welcome in the town.

Last year Bid4Oban talked to more than 40,000 people offering advice on directions, what to do in the town and, of course, where the toilets are.

Anyone interested in talking to Kay can contact her at kay@bid4oban.co.uk or on social media at Bid4Oban worker.