Spean Bridge marmalade maker is pure gold

A Spean Bridge woman is celebrating after winning a gold award at the World Original Marmalade Awards.

Sheila Mackinnon, of The Heathers B&B, Invergloy, Spean Bridge, won the prestigious accolade for her Rowan and Clementine Marmalade which impressed judges with its appearance, colour, consistency, aroma and flavour.

Delighted to have won the award, Sheila said: ‘This is a golden award for us in more ways than one. I am so pleased to have won this award against such strong competition from all over the world. I’ve got the pans at the ready to make lots more jars but making marmalade and jam for guests is something I have always done.’

Sheila told the Lochaber Times she has been making marmalade for about 35 years: ‘I am a home-made person. I was brought up on a farm where we were taught to make all sorts.’

The landlady, who has had the Spean Bridge B&B for seven years, also makes bread, scones and whatever she can turn her hand to. She said she enjoys the challenge of making home-made goods for her B&B customers. Sheila added: ‘This is my fourth year entering the competition. I have won silver awards in the past but I just thought this year I am going for the gold.’