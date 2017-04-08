Social enterprises to receive specialist support

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Social enterprises in the Highlands and Islands are to receive specialist support from the Bank of Scotland.

Specialist non-executive directors, with a range of backgrounds in business, from the Bank of Scotland will serve on social enterprise boards.

Eight social enterprises from Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross, the Outer Hebrides, Argyll and Bute, Caithness and Sutherland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland are taking part in the six-month pilot scheme from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

HIE ScotGrad placement Catriona Mallows said: ‘This pilot is about providing social enterprises in rural areas with a range of expertise to which they might not otherwise have access.’

Social enterprises, which are businesses with a community or environmental mission, are particularly prominent in the Highlands and Islands, with 22 per cent of social enterprise groups operating in the area.