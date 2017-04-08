Plea for volunteers to help Mallaig RNLI shop

The RNLI shop in Mallaig is in desperate need of new volunteers to avoid closure.

The lifeboat station in Mallaig was established in 1951 and the shop, which has been open since 1998, is one of 160 RNLI shops across the UK and Ireland, raising money for the charity that saves lives at sea. The popular shop opens from April to September.

It is planned to re-open this month, but volunteers are needed to keep the shop open throughout the summer, or it is at risk of closure.

Audrey McKay, fundraising chairwoman, said: ‘We under­stand most people have many demands on their time, so we’re not asking much. If you feel you could spend a bit of time helping us to run our shop we’d love to hear from you. The money raised in the shop and through our fundraising events is used to train and equip the volunteer lifeboat crew.’

Shop manager Ann Currie retired from her volunteer post of shop manager last season after 18 years. She said: ‘My husband was the coxswain at the station until he retired so I have a strong link with the lifeboat station. I started selling items in the shop as my way of supporting the RNLI. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time volunteering at the shop.’