Pig prices on the rise

Pig prices have risen to a nine-week high following a continued downward slide at the start of the year.

Quality Meat Scotland’s economics services team said: ‘This impressive year-on-year increase will be of comfort to producers,’ but added, ‘the market remains below the levels of March 2014’.

The GB Standard Pig Price prices fell from 151.9p/kg dwt at the end of 2016 to 159.6p/kg in the week ending February 25.

However, there has been a 35 per cent increase in prices from a year earlier recorded in the third week of March.