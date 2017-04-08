Opinion: White Van Man hopes for new dawn after election

New dawn after council elections?

We will soon come to the end of a chapter in local politics. Next month we vote for a new council.

The candidates have made themselves known. If you are saying, ‘I didn’t see that coming’ in reference to some of the candidates, I don’t know that I really believe you.

Very interesting to see some oldies back on the list.

No matter what, the old council did not please everyone, nor will the newly elected council, but before they part, one or two changes are on the horizon.

The area committee voted with no abstentions to put new traffic plans in place in Gallanach Road, the Esplanade, beyond the cathedral and at Atlantis car park. The proposals are as follows.

* Gallanach Road to just beyond the sailing club will be metered.

* The Esplanade from beyond the cathedral to the war memorial will be metered.

* At Atlantis car park, the first two hours will be free parking, after which it will be metered by the hour.

These proposals will go to public consultation and, to hand a bone back to the public, proposals to allow one to two hours’ free parking in George Street have yet to be confirmed.

So what will the impact be?

Gallanach is an area frequently used by CalMac ferry staff, who are berthed in Oban for two weeks at a time. Crew were advised to vacate to Atlantis car park. This is now looking doubtful, as parking charges are imminent.

So it’s back to CalMac. Where do ferry crews go?

The situation at Oban ferry terminal is bedlam with the pier extremely busy due to RET (Road Equivalent Tariff), so much so that crew parking was removed from the pier.

The Esplanade beyond the cathedral. Due to Ganavan losing its identity as a free car park, many tourists with caravanettes use this area as a car park. Are we going to chase tourists away?

And, finally, Atlantis. Owing to severe lack of free parking around Oban, Atlantis will no longer offer the opportunity for locals and tourists alike to park for any length of time without incurring charges.

Do we chase people away? Will tourists visiting the town drive in one end and out the other? It all remains to be seen.

Failte? Not yet. Not by a long mark.

Wedded bliss

The legendary Robbie Shepherd presented Take The Floor every Saturday night on BBC Radio Scotland for 35 years.

On his retirement last year, Gary Innes from Spean Bridge took over in the hot seat.

This Saturday, however, Gary takes the floor at his own wedding.

Good luck to you and your bride-to-be and thank you for making such a grand job of Take The Floor.