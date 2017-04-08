Lews Castle through to final of Great British Buildings Restoration of the Year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lews Castle has been named as a finalist in Channel 4’s Great British Buildings Restoration competition.

The Isle of Lewis castle faced stiff competition but was crowned joint winner of the Victorian category with Mount Stewart in Northern Ireland.

The castle had suffered the effects of harsh Hebridean weather for decades but now stands proud again as an innovative heritage and hospitality destination.

The judges were blown away by the impressive restoration of the gothic revival-style castle and said: ‘The building had been empty for 40 years so finding a new use was going to be a major achievement. Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has carried out a real full-blooded restoration.’

It is now home to Museum nan Eilean, where six of the world famous 12th-century ivory Lewis Chessmen from the British Museum collection are now on display.

Matt Spence, founder of Natural Retreats, said: ‘It is fantastic to see the loving restoration of Lews Castle acknowledged in this way. We hope viewers of Great British Buildings Restoration of the Year will be inspired to come and see it for themselves. It is a spectacular building in a beautiful part of Scotland. We are privileged to operate it and look forward to welcoming our first guests at Easter.’