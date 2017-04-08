Families take part in Gaelic learning weekend
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Lochaber families took part in an enjoyable Gaelic family learning weekend at Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar.
The aim of the weekend was to help Gaelic medium parents learn Gaelic and enable Gaelic-speaking children to meet up.
The parents received language tuition from experienced tutors Alec (Valtos) MacDonald and Peter Murray, while their children, who currently attend pre-school and primary school, took part in sports, music and arts activities.
Families from Acharacle and Drumnadrochit also took part in the event.