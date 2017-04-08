Families take part in Gaelic learning weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber families took part in an enjoyable Gaelic family learning weekend at Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar.

The aim of the weekend was to help Gaelic medium parents learn Gaelic and enable Gaelic-speaking children to meet up.

The parents received language tuition from experienced tutors Alec (Valtos) MacDonald and Peter Murray, while their children, who currently attend pre-school and primary school, took part in sports, music and arts activities.

Families from Acharacle and Drumnadrochit also took part in the event.