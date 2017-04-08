Employability support for the Western Isles

Western Isles residents living with health conditions and disabilities will receive help to find a job under new Scottish Government powers.

The service, Work Able Scotland and Work First Scotland, which launched on April 1, is designed to help disabled people find and remain in employment.

Employability minister Jamie Hepburn said he recognised the ‘different needs’ of people living in the Western Isles but assured that the Scottish Government had ‘a commitment to making sure our services are tailored to local issues, and are fairer and simpler for people to access’.

Mr Hepburn added: ‘The devolution of employment support services is a real opportunity to make Scotland fairer. By making them voluntary, we are putting dignity and respect at the heart of our support so that participants are not under threat of benefit sanctions through their involvement with our new services. We want them to be seen as an opportunity and not a threat.’

People in the Western Isles are encouraged to contact their local Jobcentre Plus to find out if they are eligible for the service.

This will be one of the first exercises of devolved powers under the Scotland Act 2016 which will see the Scottish Government deliver one year transitional services to up to 4,800 people.