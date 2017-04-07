Town mascot keeps warm thanks to unknown act of kindness

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

‘Sair Feet’ is known by Fort William locals and visitors as the fellow sitting at the end of the town’s High Street rubbing his weary toes.

But, more recently, the statue, which marks the end of the West Highland Way, seemed to be more concerned about his hair as he was spotted sporting a fetching tartan shawl.

Were you the kind passer-by who helped one of Fort William’s favourite characters shelter from the April showers? Or perhaps you have a picture with the man himself which rivals this one?