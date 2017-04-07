‘The worst road in Argyll’ finally to be fixed

Residents of Taynuilt are ‘putting out the bunting’ after hearing that repairs are to be made to the main road through the village.

The road has been described as the ‘worst in Argyll’ because of its state of disrepair for years. But as of next week it is finally going to get the makeover it needs.

The community council has raised the matter on a number of occasions and can finally say it will be resolved.

Work begins on Tuesday April 18 for three nights between 7pm and 7am with overnight road closures in place for safety, and height restrictions in place with diversion routes for vehicles over 13ft 9ins (4.2m).

The £30,000 improvements will resurface a 200m section of the A85 through Taynuilt and this will repair any defects in the surface, creating a smoother, quieter and safer road through the village.

A spokeswoman for BEAR Scotland said: ‘Due to the restricted width of the A85 at this location, a road closure is required to ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as the travelling public.

‘The A85 will be closed each night through Taynuilt from 7pm to 7am, with a diversion in place for trunk road traffic via the A82 at Tyndrum, A828 Ballachulish and A85 at Connel. The road will be open during the day.

‘Unfortunately, this diversion route is subject to a height restriction of 13ft 9ins (4.2m) at Connel Bridge and as such will be unsuitable for vehicles exceeding this.

‘Vehicles in excess of this restriction are encouraged to plan an alternative route during these overnight works. Alternatively, vehicles exceeding 13ft 9ins (4.2m) may proceed along the A85 where they will be stacked and escorted through the works at Taynuilt when it is safe to do so.

‘Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times, and local access only for Taynuilt village will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

‘Consultation has been carried out with local residents, businesses, transport operators, the Freight Transport Association and the Road Haulage Association to inform them of the plans.’

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative, added: ‘The resurfacing improvements will help address the defects on the road through Taynuilt and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

‘We’ve planned the works to take place overnight and are avoiding working at the weekends to limit the impact on residents and motorists.’