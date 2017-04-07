Second album recorded by Atomic Piseag

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyllshire ladies’ Gaelic choir Atomic Piseag recorded a second album of specially-arranged songs at An Tobar, Tobermory, at the weekend.

Songs including Am Bruader, Air Tuathal and Hug O’ were recorded over two days under the supervision of Gordon MacLean of Comar.

Choir conductor Raymond Bremner said: ‘An incredible amount of patience and dedication from Gordon, the choir and our Gaelic tutor Joy Dunlop all went into making this two days of making wonderful music together.

‘The facilities at An Tobar for our fairly large choir were exceptional.

‘So far there is no name for the album but we hope to have it released by late summer.’