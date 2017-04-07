School’s pride over pupil’s poster hit

A primary four pupil from Lady Lovat Primary School in Morar has been selected as a finalist in a Show Racism the Red Card competition.

Fraser Martin, above, was chosen for his anti-racism poster which stated: ‘Racism is wrong, racism should stop. Come to Scotland, it’s safe. Everybody should be treated the same. It doesn’t matter how we look. We’re all different, but we shouldn’t be judged for that. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a wheelchair. It doesn’t matter if you wear glasses. Put a stand on racism!’

Fraser was invited to Hampden Park on Thursday March 23, along with his dad Ross, sister Kirsty and two friends, where they enjoyed a tour of the stadium and a welcome reception.

Fraser was presented with a signed Caley Thistle FC ball, posters and other goodies, including a free pass for a large group to attend a Caley Thistle home match.

Head teacher Fiona MacKellaig said: ‘All the staff and pupils of Lady Lovat Primary are very proud of Fraser and his success.’