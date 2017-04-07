Resident blasts ‘terrible’ bins system

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban’s waste collection system woes continue, despite council leader Dick Walsh’s claim that the new three-weekly bins programme has ‘on the whole worked well’.

A resident of Combie Court complained last week that drivers were dumping rubbish in the 24 flats’ five shared bins, causing them to overflow and attract vermin.

‘I have seen cars coming up at night and dumping rubbish in our bin, because their bins are overflowing,’ he said.

‘[Our] bins are overflowing and the bin men are refusing to give us another bin.

‘There are bags on the ground. We have got mice out at the bin area. There have been rats seen. It is terrible.

‘Every three weeks they empty the bins, but we have two weeks to go. We desperately need something done.’

After the resident contacted Argyll and Bute Council, the bins were emptied on the Saturday, but he said: ‘It will just be the same next week and the week after that.

‘There are not enough bins to do the 24 flats. We need more bins.’