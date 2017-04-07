Pupils from Lochaber will travel to France for Battle of Arras centenary

Two pupils from Fort William are heading to France to take part in a cultural and commemorative experience this weekend.

Polina Iljina and Kathleen Rigby from Lochaber High School have been invited to observe the centenary of the Battle of Arras at Scotland’s national commemorations.

The battle took place between April 9 and May 15 1917 and was part of a planned offensive by British and French forces.

The third year girls are among 10 pupils from across the Highlands selected for the five-day trip. They will participate in a memorial service at the Faubourg d’Amiens Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Arras on Sunday April 9, where they will lay a wreath on behalf of the nations that fought together and place poppy crosses on graves.

Head teacher Jim Sutherland said: ‘I’m delighted two of our young people have been chosen to represent Highland and will be joining pupils from all over Scotland to mark this important centenary.’

Organised by WW100 Scotland in conjunction with the Armed Forces in Scotland, Legion Scotland, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Education Scotland and Mercat Tours International, 72 Scottish pupils will be joined by a matching number of French and Canadian students.

Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs, said: ‘The Battle of Arras is of huge significance to Scotland’s commemorative calendar. Forty four Scottish battalions and seven Scottish-named Canadian Battalions took part in the engagement – the highest concentration of Scottish troops fighting in a single battle during World War One.’