Police files: incidents in and around Oban

Between Friday and Monday, March 24 and 27, the play park at Menzies House, Glenshellach Business Park, Oban, was damaged by having equipment and fences vandalised. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them .

About 6pm on Tuesday March 28 a man aged 35 was allegedly driving at excessive speed on the A85 at Arrivain, near Tyndrum. The man was stopped and charged and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Between 5pm on Wednesday March 29 and 1pm on Thursday March 30, in Rockfield Road, Tobermory, a window on a parked ice-cream van was smashed. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them .

About 2am on Saturday April 1, in Victoria Crescent, Oban, a man was assaulted. Police investigated and a man aged 27 was arrested and charged with assault. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

About 9.20pm on Sunday April 2, the window of a house in McKelvie Road, Oban was smashed by someone throwing a stone at the window. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

