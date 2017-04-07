Partner of vet killed in accident pays tribute

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The partner of Mull vet Theresa Wade paid an emotional tribute to her after her killer was jailed for 12 years.

Speaking outside court Theresa’s, partner of 10 years Charles Pease, close to tears, said: ‘Certainly the sentence could have been more but it’s a judicial matter over which we have no influence.

‘It doesn’t bring Theresa back.’

He added that the family’s faith in the justice system was ‘not misplaced’.

Charles also said: ‘Has justice been done? Well, Thomas Wainwright will have 12 years to reflect upon that.

‘Me, I should choose to forget Thomas Wainwright.

‘I have too many happy recollections of Theresa to let Thomas Wainwright spoil them.’