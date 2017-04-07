Opinion: Martin Laing urges support for our crucial A85 campaign

There was an immediate and gratifying res­ponse to our new campaign to improve safety on the A85 between Oban and Connel.

After we launched the vital campaign in last week’s Oban Times, Inspector Mark Stephen called to thank us for our initiative and many readers were in touch to voice support for what we are doing.

As we reported last week, at least 11 people have died and numerous others have been injured – many of them catastrophically – since the year 2000 on that stretch of road.

Furthermore, buses often cannot stop at the gates of Pennyfuir cemetery because it is unsafe to drop-off or pick up passengers trying to visit their loved ones.

Repeated attempts to have the statutory bodies responsible for the road to implement increased safety measures have failed because those who hold the purse-strings deem it not important enough.

Meanwhile, countless millions of pounds are spent on roads in the central belt. It is little short of scandalous.

Our demands are three-fold, simple and inexpensive: reduce the speed limit on the road, paint double white lines to prevent overtaking and create a lay-by at the cemetery.

With regard to the last demand, the space is already there – it requires only the will to remove the kerbs and grass to allow buses to pull in.

With the tourist season imminent, the A85 will soon be busier than ever and, if history teaches us anything, there will be more accidents and more deaths. That is unacceptable.

I think this is a campaign we can win. Even more than that, it is a cause we simply cannot afford to lose.

M&S food store excitement

SELDOM have I seen such excitement as there was in our office not long ago about the possibility of Marks and Spencer opening in Oban.

So I assume there will be similar eager anticipation in Fort William after the retailer was granted a licence to sell alcohol in its Simply Food shop which is scheduled to open in the town later this year.

M&S has said in recent times it is looking at the viability of an Oban food outlet. Anything which improves competition is generally good for the punter on the street, so bring it on.

Good news for islanders

Two stories last week gave me cause for pleasure.

One was the campaign being fought on Raasay

to save the island’s community hall, while the other was the granting of planning permission for new affordable housing on Colonsay.

In the case of Raasay, local people face a tough challenge as they need somewhere north of £18,000 to bring the hall, a crucial amenity for island life, back to a fit condition for public use.

For Colonsay, despite there being a number of objections, Argyll and Bute Council was right to approve the new homes, as there is a desperate shortage of affordable housing on the island.

What both share, of course, is the dispiriting problem of depopulation, a blight on many remote communities, let alone in the islands. Anything that makes a vibrant community more viable gets a thumbs up from me.

What do you think?

