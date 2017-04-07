Marine ecologist wins travel funding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A marine ecologist from Oban will be travelling to Germany and the USA to study efforts to improve the general public’s understanding of science by involving them in scientific research.

Dr Hannah Grist, who works at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) at Dunstaffnage, was awarded funding from the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust.

Churchill fellows must be UK citizens aged 18 or over, but no qualifications are required.