Letters: Polarised debate marks issue of separation

Sir,

Unlike your correspondents Yowann Byghan and Jim Waugh (The Oban Times, March 30), I always find letters from Donald J Morrison from Inverness (The Oban Times, March 23) to be very prescient and perspicacious, though one is left in no doubt as to his hostility to the creed of nationalism and its adherents.

I have to say I agree wholeheartedly with his view and I find that within the circles in which I move, both in the West Highlands and Edinburgh, these views are increasingly held by people whose political sympathies are across the left/right spectrum. It seems that almost as a reaction to the aberration of nationalism, people of all political persuasions have decided the greater threat to our country is not posed by those to the left or the right but by the divisiveness and economic recklessness of nationalism.

In the case of Mr Waugh, he doesn’t so much challenge the substance of Mr Morrison’s letter, but more the manner in which the content is expressed.

Although Yowann Bygan does not lay claim to it, there are clear signs of ‘SNP political activist’ transparent in the detailed claims made on behalf of the SNP administration. The list is replete with populist policies, and they have, indeed, had the desired effect in the case of many voters.

What there is no mention of, though, is where the money for this SNP largesse has come from. It is certainly not from any increased economic activity achieved under the nationalist watch.

The sources of the funds for these bribes are two-fold. First, it is other services which have been starved of funding (but we can always blame Westminster) and, secondly, the Barnett Formula by which Scotland benefits from the principle of sharing resources throughout the United Kingdom. But of course that wouldn’t fit with the grievance and grudge agenda of the nationalists.

The most enlightening statement from Yowann, however, is the explanation of the choice people now face: ‘The choice is between one change and uncertainty and another change and uncertainty’ (so far so good). ‘The change to a hard-Brexit UK separated from the largest single market in the entire world, or to a Scotland free to continue its growth as a progressive and successful independent nation.’ Well, with that choice, we can only go with Utopia, can’t we?

The people who perpetrate these myths are guilty of deception and misrepresentation. Those who believe them are the victims as it is they and the rest of us who would eventually pick up the tab for this Darien-type fantasy.

I’m with Mr Morrison all the way in his efforts to bring such cruel and reckless deception to attention.

Alan Thomson,

The Old Barn,

Kilcamb Paddock, Strontian.

Tax levels will have to rise after separation

Sir,

Your correspondent Yowann Byghan is clearly a staunch supporter of the SNP and lists some of its ‘achievements’.

These include such things as free tuition for students, lack of prescription charges, free school meals and so on. There is certainly a long list of these freebies that we have to thank the SNP for – or perhaps I should say the English taxpayer. Before pushing for independence, SNP supporters should ask themselves where does the money come from for all these benefits, and where would it come from if Scotland were to become independent?

Can it be that the SNP administration is so efficient compared to that in England that it can fund all these thing from the same tax levels as in England? Of course not; and, if we were independent, personal and business tax levels would have to rise sharply to cover the loss of support from England.

Furthermore, in disagreeing with the UK population over Brexit it is important to remember the largest part of Scotland’s trade is with the rest of the UK. Incidentally, 62 per cent of the Scottish population did not vote to remain part of the EU as only 67 per cent of voters bothered to vote and so the figure was much less than 50 per cent. Our First Minister would be wise to collaborate with the Westminster government to achieve the best result for the UK, including Scotland, instead of behaving like a spoiled child and trying to cause as much trouble as possible.

In the run up to 2014, we were told that the independence referendum was once in a generation. We did not vote for it and if Nicola is able to waste our money on another vote she will lose again. I write as a Scottish nationalist, but I believe we should protect our unique Scottish identity, but within the United Kingdom.

Prof Colin Davidson,

Tigh nan Eilean, Ardfern.

Lack of respect for voters is insulting

Sir,

With regard to the letter written by Donald J Morrison (The Oban Times, March 23), could I be so bold as to make a few points?

The first and most obvious is his lack of respect for fellow voters who in 2015 gave the SNP the largest percentage of votes of any government in northern Europe and the UK for many years. In addition, it is worth pointing out to him that 56 of the 59 MPs elected were SNP.

Mr Morrison also makes a few assertions about the First Minister, some of a sexist nature. He says: ‘She can’t accept reality. Like a wee girl having uncontrolled tantrums.’ In a past life I was a teacher and I can attest to seeing as many boys having tantrums as girls.

Mr Morrison also thinks she is stubborn and bitter and needs to ‘lie down in a darkened room’. I think Mr Morrison should heed his own advice as there seems a fair amount of bitterness in his letter.

In fact, Mr Morrison’s rant has little basis in fact and is a mix of assertion, assumption and bilious imagination. Take, for example, the use of such terms as ‘independence rifle’ and ‘Brexit bullets’ to be fired at those south of Hadrian’s wall. Insulting stuff, particularly when he assumes those who have a different opinion to him are not sane. Presumably, if we are not sane then we must be insane, which is an interesting way to get our attention.

To add insult to injury, he resorts to the ‘too wee, too poor’ argument, having assumed we are also too stupid to form a valid opinion based on many factors, none of which relates to animosity against our neighbours and friends south of the border.

In terms of the SNP government and its period in office, we have an improved NHS performing significantly better than the rest of the UK despite increasing pressures, more young people passing exams and going on to higher education, violent crime at an all-time low, students not paying tuition fees, free prescriptions and bus passes.

Personalising the debate rather than making a measured and respectful argument smacks of desperation and I suspect we will see more of it over the next couple of years – but I hope not.

David Young,

Dalgety Bay, Fife.

How to help haddock and the Highlands

Sir,

While politicians bicker and battle in Brussels and Holyrood, our haddock stocks and fishing industry declines (‘Haddock takes a battering’, The Oban Times, March 30).

Britain is importing thousands of tonnes of white fish from Iceland and Norway due to overfishing so how can we help our haddock, help Oban and help Scotland?

Currently, only half of UK fish are caught by British boats. So from April 2019 we must ban all foreign fishermen within a 200-mile limit as Iceland does. Soft loans must be made available to help increase the size of the Scottish fishing fleet by half, plus expand onshore fish processing. That will leave large areas for fish stocks to recover and around 2,040 local children will once again be able to catch large mackerel at the mouth of Oban Bay.

Sadly, bumptious bureaucrats and politicians of all colours seem intent on selling their grannies to any lobby group. But until positive action is taken to help the plant and help our communities, haddock and the Highlands will continue to be shafted.

Mike Foster,

Sannox, Crannaig a Mhinister, Oban.