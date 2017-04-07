Defence case complete in trial against man accused of assault

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The defence case was put forward yesterday (Thursday April 6) on the fourth day of the trial of Canadian Jeffrey Kell, accused of assaulting his then partner.

Kell told Fort William Sheriff Court that he and the complainant had gone for a nap in their hotel bedroom in Fort William after having climbed Ben Nevis on May 19, 2016.

He said he woke up at 9.37pm and went down to the reception to get wifi access and had a beer.

He then said an argument broke out between the two of them when she came down from the room a while later but things calmed down and they spent the evening drinking, before heading back to their room at around 11pm when the bar closed.

Kell told the court that they started having sex and after about 15 seconds she asked him to restrict her airway. Kell obliged and put his hand on the complainant’s neck. He told the court that she then placed her hand over his to apply more pressure.

Kell described how they began to argue and items were thrown at him.

He said he then started packing his things, as he was planning to leave but she tried to stop him, grabbing his clothes and leading to a tug-of-war involving an item of clothing, which he eventually got off her and resumed packing.

He said the complainant punched him on the head and kicked his back so he pushed her onto the bed.

The same process happened again, only this time she rolled off the bed and landed on her back on her suitcase on the floor.

At this point Kell said he was angry because she wasn’t letting him go and he went over to her to ask what her problem was.

He said she cocked back her leg as if to kick his face and he said ‘do it’ twice and leaned closer. Kell told the court that she then grabbed him by the throat and he couldn’t breathe and so he tried to get her to loosen her grip by choking her back.

He held her arms down and she started crying so he tried to calm her down.

It was at this point, Kell said, the night porter knocked on the door asking about the noise. They both assured him they were okay and he left.

At this point she was in the bathroom and he put his jeans on and sat on the windowsill, facing outwards, enjoying the cool breeze and contemplating going back to Canada.

Kell said the complainant then came out of the bathroom and he felt her hands on his shoulder blades as she pushed him out of the window.

He told the court that after being in a car accident in 2008, where he sustained several injuries, he had ‘come way too far’ to want to hurt himself by jumping out of the window.

He said his head was ringing and he had the wind knocked out of him when he landed.

All his things were still in the room so he slid down a metal awning at the right of the roof and down over a van to the ground and made his way back to the room where he had no difficulty being let in by the complainant.

He then resumed packing, kneeling on the ground, at which point he said she jumped on his back with her knee on his right shoulder and clawed at his face.

He said he turned round and elbowed her in her leg to get her off and stood up. He told the court she then attacked him with her arms outstretched and he tackled her to the ground in a bear hug.

He said when he went to get up she choked him again with both hands and he felt himself losing consciousness so he choked her back till she released her grip. She then ran out the room, shortly after which he was arrested.

He admitted to the court he ‘did get aggressive’ but said it was in self-defence. He also said he was ‘scared for his life’ after being pushed out of the window.

Procurator fiscal David Morton and defence solicitor Gerry Sweeney then made their closing speeches to the jury, with the procurator fiscal reminding them of the complainant’s evidence and concluding that Kell could not claim self-defence as he had a reasonable way of escaping when he was outside the hotel, but chose to return to the room.

Mr Sweeney concluded his speech by telling the jury that the complainant was a liar as she had given two versions of the events – the original statement which she gave evidence for earlier this week in court and an affidavit in which she retracted her accusations – and must have lied in one of them, while under oath.