Council ‘required’ to hold special meeting

An emergency meeting for councillors to discuss a ‘weak’ report into the state of education management in Argyll and Bute Council has been called.

Initially, council officers refused to hold the meeting, but after nine councillors petitioned against the decision the meeting will be held tomorrow (Friday April 7).

James Robb, the elected member who co-ordinated support for the council special meeting, said: ‘Allowing councillors a meeting to discuss serious issues would be normal in any other council but it is news in Argyll and Bute.

‘[After my request] the chief executive opposed it, the council leader opposed it, the acting executive director of education opposed it and the provost refused it. A small victory for democracy and my thanks to colleagues who supported me in this.’

An archaic rule in the council is that if elected members want to hold a meeting they must get support from at least nine councillors.

A notice sent to all councillors from ‘council management’ reads: ‘I have received notice from a sufficient number of Members in terms of Council Standing Order 1.3.2 to arrange a Special Meeting of the Council.’

Standing Order 1.3.2 reads: ‘One-fourth of the members of the council want one [a meeting] to be held; if they do, they must all sign a notice which must be given to the Executive Director – Customer Services and the notice must set out the business which these members wish the council to consider at that meeting.’