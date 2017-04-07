Big Pedal success could see initiative being continued

10 days of cycling, the Big Pedal challenge was brought to a close but it might not be the end of the initiative at a Fort William school.

Schools across Lochaber took part in the Big Pedal which encouraged people to cycle to school.

Nix Forster from Fort William’s Off Beat Bikes, told the Lochaber Times: ‘Together with some of the parents we created a welcome committee for the children at Lochaber High School. We kept a record of how many people participated each day and said ‘well done’. The most we had was 65. Some mornings were lovely and some were pretty wet so we were really impressed by all the efforts. The teachers got involved too.’

Nix is hoping a ‘spin off’ of the programme will be launched soon. ‘We are thinking of maybe doing a wheels on Wednesday for the next nine weeks,’ he said.