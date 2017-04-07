Banavie pupils spring into action for funds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Banavie Primary School pupils have been raising funds for a trip to The Shieling Project.

The primary seven youngsters held a spring tea and open day to help fund their stay at the project, near Beauly.

With the help of teacher Mrs Harley, the youngsters organised the event, put out invitations, arranged home-baking and served the parents.

Some pupils wore bow ties for the occasion and there were spring flowers for sale on the day.

The event raised £350 towards the trip and head teacher Maxean Dunham said the children had a marvellous time at the event.

Based in Struy, near Beauly, The Shieling Project allows youngsters to experience the traditional lifestyle and practices of living on high ground with livestock over summer, including stocking up on peat and dyes and making butter and cheese.