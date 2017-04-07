12 years for driver who killed Mull vet

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A drink-driver who killed a popular vet on Mull after downing cider and whisky and speeding at 95mph in his Maserati was yesterday jailed for 12 years.

Thomas Wainwright, 27, who was on the wrong side of the road, ploughed the high-powered car into a Berlingo van being driven by Theresa Wade, 29.

Wainwright had been drinking for eight-and-a-half hours that day, but tried to blame Ms Wade for the horror crash

Sentencing Wainwright, Judge John Morris QC told him that he had driven that day at ‘ridiculously excessive speeds’.

Judge Morris added: ‘Just prior to leaving your final licensed premises, you were spoken to by a concerned member of the public who asked how you were getting home. Your reply was, “The car knows it own way home”.

‘A remark which is all too indicative of your general attitude to all that transpired.

‘Prior to the accident you persistently drove at – quite frankly – ridiculously excessive speeds. To drive at 95.5mph on a dark county road borders on the reckless.

‘You have shown no remorse for your actions – quite the contrary. Your arrogance in giving evidence and in the social inquiry report is quite staggering.’

The judge added: ‘In your evidence you sought to put the blame on Miss Wade knowing full well that her family were in the court listening to you.’

Judge Morris, who said he had difficulty finding any mitigating factors in the case, also banned Wainwright from driving for 15 years.

Wainwright showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.

Last month at the High Court in Glasgow Wainwright was convicted of causing the death of Ms Wade by dangerous driving on the A849 in Craignure, Isle of Mull, on October 28, 2015.

Wainwright was on the wrong side of the road and travelling at speeds of up to 95mph just before the head-on crash. At the point of impact he was travelling at 69mph. His speed was recorded on a ‘black box’ device fitted to the hired Maserati.

During the trial Wainwright and his passenger 42-year-old Jerome Lopez tried to blame Ms Wade for the accident claiming she was on the wrong side of the road.

But that was disproved by road traffic experts who examined the crash scene.

Prosecutor Tim Niven-Smith revealed that Wainwright, who worked as the first officer on the £6.26m yacht MY Mahogany based in the south of France, has a previous conviction for drinking while unfit through drink or drugs.

At a court in Nice he was fined 700 euros and given a suspended sentence.

Witnesses from Mull told of how Wainwright, who was drinking with his mother’s partner 42-year-old Jerome Lopez, consumed five 500ml bottles of Magners cider in the Mishnish Hotel, a pint of cider in the Macgochans pub, two whiskies in the distillery, all Tobermory, and another two pints of cider in the Craignure Inn.

After leaving the Craignure Inn, he got behind the wheel claiming ‘had a clear head’ and felt fine to drive.

Less than three miles down the road the crash took place.

Ms Wade died at the scene trapped in her van. The force of the impact was so great that the engine block was pushed into the cabin.

Wainwright was on Mull, along with members of his family, visiting his sick grandmother. He flew into Edinburgh airport and hired the Maserati.

Defence QC Ian Duguid said: ‘In my discussions with Mr Wainwright, he has expressed genuine remorse, but that has not come across to the social worker who compiled a background report. That may be because his first language is French. His family is of Scottish origin, but he has lived in France for most of his life.

‘He has lost his job and now his liberty.’