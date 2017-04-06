The latest prices from around the farming marts

STIRLING – Caledonian Marts on Monday April 3 sold 743 store cattle and 1036 store hoggets and grit gimmers and Ewes at their April show and sale.

The judge for the day was Ross Johnston, North Medrox, Cumbernauld, and the following were his awards and prices.

Overall champion, a Charolais bullock from J and D Mitchell, Offers, Gargunnock, scaled 480kg realised £1100 and purcashed by A C Bruce, Glendavny, Aberdeen.

Reserve champion, a Limousin heifer from D and L Graham, Mains of Burnbank, Blairdrummond, at 345kg realised £830 purchased by A Kerr, East Cairnbeg, Laurencekirk.

Best Pen of four Bullocks came from R McNee Ltd, Woodend, Armadale at 492kg sold for £1100 purchased by A C Bruce, Glendavny, Aberdeen.

Best Pen of four Heifers came from D and L Graham, Mains of Burnbank at 378kg sold for £920 purchased at A J Ingram, Huntly.

Bullocks averaged 222ppkg selling to 268ppkg for a Simmental from G Stewart, Wester Whin, Slamannan and to £1300 twice for a Simmental from A Peock, Bowhouse, Gartness and for a Saler from J and J Brown, Loanrigg, Slamannan.

Heifers averaged 217ppkg selling to 260ppkg for a Limousin from A McDowall and

Son, Mid Ervie, Kirkcolm and to £1230 for a AA from T J Paterson, Alton Muirhouse, Newmilns.

Black and white Bullocks averaged 152ppkg, selling to 195ppkg from J C Orr, Baldastard, Lundin Links and to £1170 from the same home.

Other leading prices:-

Bullocks per head

£1270 Loanrigg (twice) and Alton Muirhouse £1260 Lower Crawtree £1250 Loanrigg £1240 Callendoune, Loanrigg and Bowhouse £1220 Callendoune £1210 Loanrigg and Callendoune £1200 Callendoune.

Heifers per head

£1160 and £1150 Alton Muirhouse £1150 Woodcockfaulds £1140 and £1130 Alton Muirhouse £1100 Reivoch and Alton Muirhouse £1090 and £1080 Alton Muirhouse £1050 Coillabus (Islay) £1040 Bowhouse, Bowridge and Woodcockfaulds

Bullocks ppkg

266p Mid Ervie and Midton 264p Walton 262p Craigievern 258p Wester Whin 257p and 256p Mid Ervie 255p Offers

Heifers ppkg

250p Mid Ervie 249p Keirsbeath 248p Mid Ervie 247p Mains of Burnbank and Mid Ervie 246p Walton (Kinloch) 243p Mains of Burnbank and Keirsbeath 241p Mains of Burnbank 240p Robertsonlane, Keirsbeath and Offers

B&W per head

£850 Gryfeside £800 Lochnaw, Home Farm £770, £760 (twice) and £740 Gryfeside £730 Knockraich

B&W ppkg

179p Lochnaw, Home Farm 169p Knockraich 158p Gryfeside 149p West Kirkland

Breeding cattle sold to £920 for a cow and calf from G Stewart, Wester Whin, Limerigg.

Also sold were 1036 store hoggs, ewe hoggets, grit ewes and ewes with lambs at foot.

Ewe Hoggets:-

NCC – Woodend Cottage £77

Chev X – Duallin £72

Chev – Scoor, Isle of Mull £69

Cross – Treshnish, Isle of Mull £64

BF – Dirnanean £49

BF – Duallin £47

Swale – Rossal, Isle of Mull £35

Grit Ewes:-

Cross – Woodend £91

Shet – Arns £38

Ewes with Lambs at foot:-

Texel with twin lambs – £158 Tullygarth

Cross with single lambs – £100 Wester Whitefield

BF with twin lambs – £100 Wester Whitefield

BF with single lambs – £50 Wester Whitefield

STIRLING – Caledonian Marts on Thursday March 30 sold 182 cattle comprising of 95 prime bullocks, heifers and young bulls, 10 otm Cattle and 77 cast cows and bulls.

All classes of prime bullocks and heifers would be dearer on the week.

Prime bullocks averaged 210p

Prime heifers averaged 210p

Young bulls averaged 172p

Otm cattle averaged 182p

Beef cows averaged 121p

Dairy cows averaged 105p

Prime bullocks sold to 240ppkg for a British blue from TH Gray, Balquharrage, Lennoxtownm purchased by T Connor, Butchers, Troon and to £1528 for a Limousin from JH and NT Turnbull, Meadowend, Clackmannan.

Prime heifers sold to 238ppkg for a Limousin from R Cook, Kinneil Mill, Linlithgow purchased by D Campbell and Son, Butchers, Callander and to £1549 from A S Hay, Mains of Cultmalundie, Tibbermore.

Young bulls sold to 210ppkg for a Limousin from W Dick and Sons, Mains of Throsk, Stirling and to £1548 from same farm.

Leading prices:-

Bullocks ppkg

238p Balquharrage 230p Moorfield, Learielaw and Bankhead (Kerr) 228p Learielaw, Moorfield and Low Crawtree 222p Borlick 220p Flemington, Balquharrage and Moorfield 218p Faskine, Mains of Cultmalundie and Low Crawtree 215p Dullomuir and Kinneil Mill

Heifers ppkg

235p Dalchirla 232p (twice) Learielaw and Mains of Cultmalundie 230p Meadowend and Dalchirla 228p Over Inzievar, Faskine, Borlick, Flemington and Dalchirla

225p Faskine, Moorfield, Dalchirla 220p Dyke and Meadowend 218p Pityot and Moorfield

Bullocks per head

£1518 and 1500 Learielaw 1517 Mains of Cultmalundie £1495 Moorfield £1481 Pityot (Stonehaven)

Heifers per head

£1447 and £1438 Learielaw

£1431 Greencraig £1403 Meadowend £1395 Borlick

£1390 Dalchirla and Greencraig £1382 and £1377 Pityot

Also forward were 76 cast cows and bulls.

Beef cows averaged 121ppkg selling to 189ppkg for a Limousin from W Dandie and Sons, Learielaw, Broxburn and to £1300 for the same beast.

Dairy cows averaged 105ppkg and sold to 119p from J Pollock and Sons, Bonnyhill, Bonnybridge and to £930 from the same home.

Bulls averaged 130ppkg and sold to 148ppkg for a Limousin from Keirsbeath, Mains of Beath, Crossgates and to £1590 for the same beast.

Overall a good show of cows with all cows lean or fat selling away well.

Other leading prices:

Beef cows per head

£1220 Murrayshall £1100 Kinneil Mill and Auchmuir £1080 Howkerse £1070 Dyke

£1030 Murrayshall £980 Borlick and Inchie

Beef Cows ppkg

150p Dyke and Auchmuir

145p Howkerse and Kinneil Mill 142p and 140p Murrayshall 136p Inchie and Gartfairn

133p Gryffewraes

Dairy cows per head

£910 Bonnyhill £880 North Mains and Meldrum £860 Bonnyhill £850 Solsgirth £840 Meldrum (twice) and Bonnyhill

Dairy cows ppkg

116p North Mains and Stenhouse 114p North Mains 113p Bonnyhill and Solsgirth 112p Meldrum 111p North Mains.

STIRLING – Caledonian Marts, on Tuesday March 28 sold 2173 prime hoggets, ewes and tups.

Top price of the day went to A MacGregor Ltd, Allanfauld for a pen of Texel hoggets at £108.

Top price per kilo went to J B Guthrie, Cuiltburn at 238ppkg for a pen of 42 kilo at £100.

Overall sale averaged for 1550 sold 179.7ppkg (+ 4.7p on the week), mixed show of sheep for quality today but many export hoggets between 39-42 kilo selling between 190ppkg – 206ppkg and more could have been sold to sellers advantage.

Leading prices per head:

Texel

£102 Birch Avenue £101 Wester Thomaston £100 Easter Buchlyvie £100 Easter Ochtermuthill

Beltex

£100 and £98 Cuiltburn £100 Easter Ochtermuthill £94 Meikle Seggie £94 Strageath

Cross

£97 Birch Avenue £95 West Thomaston £94 Strageath £94 Meikle Seggie

Suffolk

£90 Birch Avenue £88 Er Buchlyvie £88 Castle Rednock

£85 Newton of Crathie

Mule

£85 and £81 Meikle Seggie £84.50 Allanfauld £80 Newton of Crathie £79 Wr Thomaston

Cheviot

£89.50 Nr Strathkinness £87.50 Burnshot £87 Er Craigduckie £86 Newton of Crathie

Blackface

£86.50 Burnshot £77 Home Farm £76 Wester Thomaston £75.50 Castle Rednock

Leading prices per kilo:

Beltex

225p and 220p Meikle Seggie 223p Cuiltburn 219p Strageath

Texel

218p Inchgall 217p Easter Buchlyvie 212p Birch Avenue

Continental

218p Cuiltburn 218p Er Ochtermuthill 216p Strageath

Suffolk

203p Graystale 198p Loanhead

192p Newton of Crathie

Cheviot

206p North Kinkell 196p Overhillhouse 192p Newton of Crathie

Blackface

188p West Thomaston 179p Coulshill 179p Braco Castle

Mule

182p Whitecraighead 181p Coulshill 174p Newton of Crathie

Also forward were 604 cast ewes and 18 tups. 268 heavy ewes averaged £77.82 selling to £126 for a Texel from J McKerrow, Riverview, Bo’Ness. 230 Export Ewes averaged £47.52. Overall a good show of ewes with the average on the week up £4.33

Other leading prices:

Texel

£125 Riverview £118 South Flanders £116 Whitecross £108 South Flanders and Inchgall

BF

£76 Bailanstruth £67 Mansefield £66 Townhead £60 Coulshill £59 Home Farm, Arniston and Castle Rednock £55 Dollarbank

Suff

£122 and £110 Easter Buchlyvie

£90 South Flanders £84 Riverview

Cross

£96 South Flanders £86 Greigston £82 Braco Castle

£79 Inchgall

Cheviot

£71 Kilbryde £60 Wester Whitefield

BDM

£106 Riverview

Blue Face Leicester

£88 Clunebeg and Thorn

Beltex

£111 Dyke £110 and £100 Cuiltburn (twice)

Mule

£73 Harviesmailing £71 Pendreich £70 Allanfauld

Tups sold to £116 for 3 Texels from Reston and Berwick, Shawbraes, Reston.

Other leading prices

£99 Home Farm £70 Blairlusk and Harviesmailing £69 Laphroaig (Islay) £68 Mains of Struie