Sewer blockage causes a stink on Fort William High Street

Scottish Water is asking people to pay more attention when disposing of fat and grease after a sewer blockage caused an unsightly scene in Fort William last week.

A choked sewer was reported just after 9am on Tuesday morning, April 4, on the High Street in Fort William, causing raw sewage to ‘erupt’ through the drain and paving stones.

A company spokesperson said Scottish Water staff were on site at 10.30am.

He added: ‘They found the sewer choked with fat and grease, resulting in localised flooding.

‘The choke was unblocked by the team and a full clean up carried out.

‘We would like to take the opportunity to highlight our ‘Keep the cycle running’ campaign which offers advice on how best to dispose of fats and grease. Fat, oil and grease in liquid form may not appear to be harmful, but as they cool they congeal, harden and stick to the inside of drains and sewers, which can cause blockages and flooding to occur. They should be left to cool, scraped into a sealable container and either recycled or put in the bin. There’s more information on the campaign on the Scottish Water website and Facebook page.’