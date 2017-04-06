Oban photographers could feature in Argyll and Bute calendar

in Argyll and Bute could have their pictures featured on a calendar that will be distributed throughout the region.

The Argyll and Bute Outdoor and Woodland Learning Group (OWL) has organised a photography competition for people of all ages to promote outdoor and woodland learning.

There are three categories: nine and under, 10 to 16, and 16 and over.

The pictures must capture the spirit of outdoor learning in Argyll and Bute.

Digital files must be submitted as JPEGs and emailed to Argyllowlgroup:gmail.com.

Entries must include the name and age of the entrant and there can only be one entry per person. The closing date to submit a picture is Friday June 9.

The Argyll and Bute OWL Group was set up in 2004. It consists of people from the educational community, the Forestry Commission, and local organisations such as Stramash.

The group runs a number of projects to support the training and delivery of outdoor learning in Argyll and Bute.