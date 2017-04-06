New crofting commissioners gather for first time

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

All six elected and three appointed crofting commissioners met for the first time on March 28 in Great Glen House in Inverness.

The commissioners had a chance to have an informal chat and get to know each other over coffee before getting down to business meeting Scottish Government officials to discuss the future of crofting legislation. In the afternoon, commissioners considered how to work together as a board.

The commissioners then held their first board meeting Wednesday March 29 in Great Glen House.