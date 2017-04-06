New 12-sided coins no good for parking meters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Hoping to use your shiny new £1 to pay for your parking ticket? Well, you cannot in Fort William or Skye for the next three months.

It came to the attention of the Lochaber Times (LT) today that the parking meters in Highland Council car parks in Fort William are not accepting the new 12-sided £1 coins after a member of staff helped a lady trying to buy a ticket for the View Fort car park by exchanging an old £1 for her more new one.

As it was before 9am, the car park was fairly empty and most nearby shops would not have been open or able to help without causing the female driver to be late for work.

The LT put this information to the Highland Council (HC) and asked if this issue had been taken into consideration and, if not, why not and what were they doing to fix it?

A spokesperson said: ‘Highland Council parking meters will accept new £1 coins with the exception of meters in Fort William and Skye where new upgraded machines are required. These have been ordered and are estimated to take at least three months for delivery and installation.

‘The council has 48 parking meters/machines across Highland, of which 16 require replacement in Fort William and four require replacement in Skye. The suppliers are working hard to fulfill a national change.’