Lorn girls cash in on Rotary generosity

Lorn girls’ under-16 rugby team, who are coached by OHS PE teacher Murray Hamilton, are seen here receiving a cheque for £350, which will go towards the club’s development.

In the picture, representing the Rotary Club of Oban, is Rotarian Iain MacIntyre, who emphasised that the Oban club was keen to support all youth-orientated activities.

The photograph was taken before a training session, which still went ahead despite particularly inclement weather.