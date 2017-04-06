Light of India closes for good

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was the end of an era last week when Oban’s Light of India curry house shut its doors for the last time.

The business was established in the early 1980s and had become a firm favourite among locals and visitors to the town.

Former staff told The Oban Times it was impossible to get workers for the business with the correct skills to cook Indian cuisine.

The restaurant’s owner, Abdul Mohamed, died last year, bringing to an end many years of his family’s association with the town.