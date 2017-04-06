Land buyout trust prepares to hold meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A trust hoping to complete the biggest community land buyout in Scotland will hold an important meeting this month.

East Lochaber and Laggan Community Trust (ELLCT) remains interested in the land surrounding the aluminium smelter in Fort William which was bought by GFG Alliance last year.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the trust will be held in Duncansburgh Macintosh Church Hall, Fort William, at 7pm on Tuesday April 25. This will be followed by a members’ gathering with a keynote speaker and opportunity for discussion.

The following will be nominated for appointment as directors at the EGM: Andrew Baxter from Kinlochleven, Alex Farquhar from Fort William, John Hutchison from Badabrie, Patricia Jordan from Fort William, Flora McKee from Inverlochy, Campbell Slimon from Laggan and Ben Thompson from Erracht.