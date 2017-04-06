Kinlochleven pupils donate £3,000 to Lochaber charity

Kinlochleven High School pupils have donated £3,000 to a Lochaber charity through the Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

For the second year in a row, third year students have taken part in the project which encourages young people to understand the important work of charities in the community. The pupils were split into eight groups and each selected a charity to research and visit. The charities picked by the pupils were Macmillan Cancer Support, Room 13, Glencoe Mountain Rescue, Men’s Shed, Lochaber Friendship Group for the Visually Impaired, Lochaber Women’s Aid, the Salvation Army and Lochaber Hope.

Presentations were given to fellow students, teachers and a judging panel and the winning group received £3,000 from YPI to give to their chosen charity. This year’s winners were Aaron Aitken, Sinead MacDonald and Jodie Daynes whose chosen charity was Lochaber Friendship Group for the Visually Impaired, a charity which provides visually impaired people with a chance to chat, socialise and build relationships.

The group plans to use the money to pay for transport and trips and to train more volunteers to read to people who are visually impaired.

Head teacher Rebecca Machin said: ‘All the pupils who took part are winners.

‘Our objectives in taking part in this project are to support our local community, to understand our community better and to encourage youngsters to become active citizens in their community. Everyone achieved that.’