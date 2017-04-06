Hoots of laughter at Red Nose Day

Park Primary School raised £242 for Comic Relief on Red Nose Day.  The pupils all wore something red.
The school had a Red Nose Day assembly with performances from P7 and P5 samba bands and a Red Nose Day clan quiz.

Siobhan Stephen and her pair of two-year-old girls.
One Oban childminder took her youngsters on a sponsored walk last Thursday from Ganavan to Dunbeg and back to raise money for Comic Relief.
Siobhan Stephen and her pair of two-year-old girls completed the course with a smile. The three raised £107 in total and sponsors are still coming in.

Taynuilt Primary School’s boys and girls.
Taynuilt Primary School’s boys and girls enjoyed raising cash for Red Nose Day.