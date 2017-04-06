Get out and about for a weekly walk

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Meeting point for walks is the car park at the Ben Nevis Woollen Mill for departure at 8am.

Further information available at www.nevishillwalking.club or by contacting the club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783.

Saturday April 8

Morvich – A’Ghlas-bheinn/freenish-grey hill (918m) and Carnan Cruithneachd (729m)

The walk covers 20.8km with an ascent of 1,400m, but it is possible to take in the Falls of Glomach as well, adding an extra 1.8km and an ascent of 150m.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times.

Car sharing usually possible and you can try before you buy. You can walk three times with the club before joining.

Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Sunday April 9

Creag Pitridh and Geal Charn, Glen Spean.

These remote hills are easily accessed on good tracks and stalkers’ paths.

Although the smaller of the two, Creag Pitridh offers some grand views

A strenuous graded walk covers a distance of 20km and a height of 932m.

Meet at Fort William Woollen Mill at 9am.

The walk leader is Ian Moir on 07973 836498.

Wednesday April 12

Glencoe village, Glencoe massacre monument, lochan and Loch Leven

A pleasant circular walk through the village. Taking in the Glencoe massacre monument and on to the lochan, a beautiful location. After going through the woods, we walk alongside the road to Kinlochleven beside Loch Leven. Back to the village, time allowing, we may pop into the museum. Lunch/refreshments either Crafts and Things or Ballachulish TIC Cafe (the Quarry Centre)

This is an easy/leisurely graded walk which will cover a distance of 8km

Meet at the Ballachulish TIC at 9.50am, Glencoe village car park at 9.55am, Longsdale car park in Oban at 9am or Spean Bridge Woollen Mill at 9.10am.

Contact Denise Jones on 07823 779713 or 01397 772768.

Thursday April 13

Gleann Righ to Glen Nevis, Onich – dog walk.

A cross-country route in the shadow of the Mamores linking up with the final section of the West Highland Way. Mainly on well-made paths. Minimal bog-trotting.

A moderate graded walk covering a distance of 22km and a height of 500m.

Meet at Fort William Woollen Mill at 9.10am or North Ballachulish School at 9.20.

Depending on time, and interest, there is an option to climb from the West Highland Way up to Fort Dun Deardail. This will be decided by the group on the day.

The walk leader is Trevor Jones on 07831 437454.