Fort William Brownie’s danceathon raises £250 for charities

Fort William Brownies has made all the right moves and raised £250 for charity.

The money was raised when the newly-formed group, set up last October by Louise Giles and Becky McCook, held a pyjama danceathon at the Salvation Army Hall a few weeks ago.

The brownies visited the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals’ (PDSA) shop in Fort William High Street last week to hand over £125. The other half of the money was donated to a charity for snow leopards.

Louise told the Lochaber Times: ‘The brownies were doing their friends to animal badges, part of which is raising money for charity.

‘They decided to donate part of the money to the PDSA because it’s our local animal charity.’

PDSA shop manager Caroline Campbell said: ‘It was a total surprise to find out the girls had raised money for the charity.

‘I just thought, ‘wow that’s so good of them’.’

Louise, who has been in guiding all her life, moved to the area last year and discovered there was no brownies in the town.

‘The local guiding unit is usually where you can meet new people. When I discovered there was nothing in the town any more, I decided to set up a rainbows and brownies group.’

The group has now joined forces with the Kilmallie and Fort Augustus Rainbows, Brownies and Guides to form a Lochaber district group.

Brownie helper Shannon Stewart worked her way up through the ranks in the Fort Augustus group but had to give it up when she moved to Fort William for college.

She was delighted to hear a group had started in the town which she could get involved with.

Visit http://www.girlguiding.org/ to find out how to join the Fort William Brownies.