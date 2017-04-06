Connel surgery coffee shop back in business

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Connel surgery’s coffee shop is open for business again after a refurbishment.

The coffee shop, which has been in operation since 1999, is run by 24 volunteers, with all profits donated to a charitable trust run by Taynuilt Medical Practice, which makes grants to local organisations.

The upgrade was carried out by local joiner Richard Bergant. All the units were bought from Howdens in Oban which, said one volunteer, Ann Colthart, ‘were most helpful with the planning and design of the new layout’.

She added: ‘We hope people will come in to see the new layout and enjoy the friendly service offered by our helpers.’

The coffee shop is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Everyone is welcome, not just those people visiting the surgery.