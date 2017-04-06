An exciting season beckons but where was this picture taken?

With summer almost upon us, it’s great to see our beaches looking so good and it’s all thanks to the fantastic volunteers from Hope Kitchen, writes Bid4Oban ambassador Kay MacDonald.

As a thank you to Oban for the support it receives, Hope Kitchen has been sending hardy volunteers down to clean the beaches on Wednesday mornings, come rain or shine, and they’ve also tackled the shortcut from Tesco to High Street.

The visible difference this makes to the town makes us all feel better – those who can see the results of their hard work and those who can enjoy looking at the beaches and not having the view marred by rubbish.

If anyone should feel moved to volunteer, just turn up at Hope Kitchen at 10am any Wednesday. It’s a very rewarding and relaxing thing to do, out in the fresh air, having a blether and some light physical exercise. What could be better?

I’m really looking forward to this summer. So much is happening: there are new cruise ships visiting, Oban Live, Bid4Oban local markets, Highland and Islands Music and Dance Festival, to name a few, and hopefully some sunshine to enhance it all.

This year we’ll have no orange barriers to spoil the enjoyment of our lovely new pavements and there will be room for everyone to enjoy our beautiful wee town.

A wee challenge as you go about your business: can you identify where in Oban this photo was taken?

You’ll have to wait until next week to find out.