Scottish Fuels to transport oil by road

Scottish Fuels has said it will be changing the way it supplies Fort William with oil.

The company, which is owned by Certas Energy, will stop transporting the oil to Lochaber by train and will now make deliveries to the depot by road in a cost-cutting move.

The last train load of oil pulled into Fort William last week.

A spokesperson from the firm said: ‘Certas can confirm that a decision has been taken to supply its Fort William depot by road to reduce travel costs and improve stockholding efficiency. This change will not affect the Certas depot in Lairg, which will now receive stock from the company’s Inverness terminal by road.’

Certas estimates 400 truck movements a year across Fort William and Lairg.

The spokesperson added that fuel for Fort William is typically coming from Grangemouth.

MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch Kate Forbes said: ‘I am in regular contact with the transport minister, Humza Yousaf, about plans to ease congestion on the road through Fort William as well as upgrading and improving the A82 generally to the north and south from there.

‘This is why the stretch between Tarbet and Inverarnan should be upgraded to 7.3m width, as the present 6m width makes it nigh impossible for HGVs to pass at a normal speed.

‘We are seeing increased industry generally in Fort William, the smelter will be expanding, there has been an increase in tourism, and I understand that the road is congested at the best of times and will only become more so.

‘I think we should also be exploring how more goods can be transported by sea and rail into Fort William, which I understand is actively happening at Corpach port.’