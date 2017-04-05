Plans for Skye fish farm approved

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plans for a new Atlantic salmon fish farm on Skye were approved by the Highland Council yesterday despite objections from the community council and local fishery board.

Councillors at the North Planning Applications Committee agreed the Scottish Salmon Company’s application for 10 cages at the site, referred to as the Outer Portree Fish Farm, in the sound of Raasay. Site access will be via Portree Harbour.

There were 19 comments made on the planning application, with 12 apposing the proposal and seven in support of it.

Objections to the fish farm ranged from the visual and landscape concerns and impact on the harbour to potential effect on other marine animals.