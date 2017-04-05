Oban fighters pick up the medals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BJJ

Oban BJJ had a busy couple of weeks with their monthly seminar with Professor Marcos Nardini covering deep half guard.

Members of the club also travelled to Glasgow to compete with more than 300 athletes in the BJJ 24/7 annual competition in Scotland. The team of four boys took home five medals between them.

Callum Weir took a bronze in his first competition, Dawid Loukil took a bronze, Tomasz Kapusta took a gold and club coach Coogie Potter picked up two medals – a gold in no gi and a silver in gi.

The club’s competitive record is something coach Coogie is extremely proud of as most of the club’s athletes now compete at intermediate level and medalling is now commonplace for the club.

Classes continue as normal on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 7pm and all are welcome. The club is run by Iain (Coogie) Potter who trains under Marcos Nardini. For any inquiries, contact Coogie on coogiepots@gmail.com.

Kyokushinkai Karate

Darryl and Charlie McLaughlin from the Oban club and Jodie Robertson from the Lochgilphead club are in Glasgow this Saturday (April 8) competing in the Kyokushin Cup. The three competitors are taking part in full contact fighting, with Darryl and Jodie also entered in the kata sections of the tournament. This is an international tournament with competitors attending from all over Europe. A full report on the tournament will be in the next report.

If you are interested in learning Kyokushin karate, please contact Iain Rodger on 07584 166542 or iain@ikku.co.uk.

Shukokai Karate

Beginners are always welcome at the Argyll martial arts classes and if you are interested please contact Kenny Gray on 07884 183905 or 01838 200419 or Flo McBurnie on 07765 931902.

Kickboxing

Senshi Do kickboxing had a few juniors taking part in a freestyle karate tournament on Sunday March 26 in Arbroath. While the rules said light contact and mentioned the face as an illegal target, the home competitors flouted the rules with full contact face punches getting thrown at an alarming rate

with no reprimand from the referees and judges. Nevertheless, Sara MacIntyre managed to fight through to take a second place and Cody McCulloch took a third.

On Wednesday March 29 the club held a grading, a full report will be in the next column once those who were too ill to take part have a chance to test in a back-up grading.

The Kyokushin Cup tournament in Glasgow on April 8 is attracting competitors from all over Europe. The club has several members taking part and a full report will be in the next report.

Training continues as usual: Wednesdays for juniors from 6.30-7.30pm, seniors from 7.30-9pm and on Sundays juniors are from 11am-12.30pm and women-only session at 2pm. Find the club on Facebook under Senshi Do Kickboxing or contact Wullie Rodger on 07588 513618 or shihanwill@gmail.com.