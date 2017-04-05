Lochaber disability access panel set to hold hustings

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Disability Access Panel is to host a hustings for candidates standing for election in the two Lochaber council wards.

The hustings, on Wednesday April 19 in St Andrew’s Church, Fort William, will focus on issues relating to disabled and elderly residents and will follow the BBC’s Question Time format.

The event will be led by questions from the floor and those submitted in advance to Lochaber Disability Access Panel lochaber.access@valochaber.org or lochaberdap@hotmail.co.uk by 5pm on April 17.

Maurin MacDonald, the panel’s vice-chairwoman, said: ‘We had several requests following the successful hustings we hosted last year, asking us to do the same thing again for the Highland Council elections.

‘Hustings such as this one play a vital role in highlighting to the candidates the issues which arise for people living in rural and remote areas.’

Although the panel’s work is centred on elderly and disabled residents, the results also benefit the wider community as the introduction of automatic doors, access ramps and dropped kerbs all help shoppers, parents using prams and pedestrians with wheeled luggage.

The hustings will run from 7pm until 9.30pm.