Crowds flock to Inveraray pub for music evening

Chairman Niall Iain MacLean welcomed a near capacity crowd to the Inveraray Inn for the March meeting of Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club.

Supporting players were in short supply but stalwarts Fyne Folk got the evening under way with Sally Hall, Jake MacKay and Alex John MacLeod on fiddles and Agnes Liddell on keyboard. They were followed by Geoff and Margaret Burton from the Campsie club on accordion and keyboard. Jake and Agnes were again on hand with the ‘moothie’ and keyboard and all their tunes were much enjoyed.

Guest artistes were the Ian Muir Trio with Ian on accordion, Marie Fielding on fiddle and Neil MacMillan on keyboard. They treated the audience to a variety of sets, including two solos from Marie – the haunting airs Hector the Hero and Leaving Lerwick Harbour, beautifully played, followed by cracking reels.

After the final set of reels from the band, the chairman thanked all the artistes for a great night.

The club now looks forward to the welcome return of Kilberry man Iain MacPhail and his Scottish Dance Band for the grand finale of the season on Wednesday April 12 in the Argyll Hotel, Inveraray, at 8pm.