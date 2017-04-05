Court told of accused’s replies after alleged assault

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William Sheriff court heard today (Wednesday April 5) the last of the prosecution evidence against Canadian Jeffrey Raymond Kell, who is on trial accused of assaulting his then partner to the point of her becoming unconscious.

Police Constable Derek Newbiggin was the final crown witness. He was a detective constable at the time of the incident and was the reporting officer for the case, meaning he attended the scene, collated evidence, read the witness statements and cautioned and charged Kell, at that time with attempted murder.

PC Newbiggin told the court that although Kell’s whole reply was being recorded, he noted down the ‘crux’ of what he said which he then read out to the court, as follows.

‘I did not try to murder her. I would not murder anyone. I did put my hands around her neck.’

The court was shown a digital recording of Kell being cautioned, charged and given the right to reply.

Kell’s solicitor, Gerry Sweeney, said important statements had been missed out and and PC Newbiggin’s notes were not an accurate reflection on what was said.

He also said that PC Newbiggin had been unfair towards Kell by repeatedly cutting him off during his reply, to which PC Newbiggin said he was trying to calm Kell down as he was getting ‘upset and emotional’ and was going off on tangents.

Mr Sweeney said PC Newbiggin did not stop to let Kell calm down and instead ‘ploughed on, looking for a short snappy reply’ and that he ‘distilled the reply down into such, and that his client was not given a chance to say what happened’.

PC Newbiggin said he was not required to give Kell that chance in this case as he had been arrested and therefore did not require an interview.

The court then heard a joint minute containing a series of facts about the case agreed by the crown and the defence.

This included medical reports detailing the complainant’s bruising and the fact that her facial bones, and the bones and soft tissues in her neck, were all uninjured.

The joint minute also contained medical evidence about Kell, including that when he was first examined at the A&E department at Belford Hospital after being detained, he was deemed not fit to be interviewed, cautioned or charged, as he had injuries to his left shoulder, elbow and his rib cage, and was referred for further medical examinations before being discharged later on the day of May 20.

The procurator fiscal then formally closed the case on behalf of the crown.

The trial continues.